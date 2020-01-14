Sudan: Women Rights Movement Is Growing

14 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Babanusa — The No to Women Oppression Initiative officially opened its first branch in West Kordofan on Monday.

Ihsan Fagiri, the initiator and head of the Initiative told Radio Dabanga from Babanusa that the move was initiated by West Kordofan women activists.

The initiative found great response among the residents of the town, she said.

The women rights organisation is planning to open branches in all states of Sudan, starting with those states that witnessed armed conflicts for years, "because women in these areas suffered much discrimination".

Buseina Hammad, representative of the women in Babanusa affirmed their seriousness to achieve their aspirations under the current transitional government.

"Women have suffered all forms of discrimination and violence, officially and socially," she said. "Throughout the ruling of Al Bashir's regime, women suffered severe oppression which crippled their development."

Hammad appealed to the Sudanese government to take measures to put an end to violence against women and guarantee their full rights. She urged the Sudanese women "to break the barrier of fear and silence" and start exercising their role in society.

