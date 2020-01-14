Sudan: Victims of Human Rights Abuse Can File Complaints Now

Khartoum — Sudan has formed a committee to investigate grave human rights violations with specific material and temporal jurisdictions. The committee has announced the time and places where individuals can file complaints.

On Monday, the committee for investigation and the investigations of extrajudicial killings, violations of human rights and acts that constitute crimes under the Criminal Code of 1991 announced the opening of complaints and reports between January 15 and February 15.

The temporal jurisdiction of the Committee starts from 30 June 1989 up to April 11, 2019. The material jurisdiction of the committee includes torture, rape, and unlawful detention as well as systematic violence against students.

The committee identified offices where complaints can be filed in Khartoum, Omdurman, and in Khartoum North, and at Public Prosecution offices in the other states.

According to the New York-based African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) in its recent report extrajudicial killing, torture, rape and other forms of human rights abuses have been committed throughout the 30 years of the defunct regime.