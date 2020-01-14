Sudan: Victims of Human Rights Abuse Can File Complaints Now

14 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan has formed a committee to investigate grave human rights violations with specific material and temporal jurisdictions. The committee has announced the time and places where individuals can file complaints.

On Monday, the committee for investigation and the investigations of extrajudicial killings, violations of human rights and acts that constitute crimes under the Criminal Code of 1991 announced the opening of complaints and reports between January 15 and February 15.

The temporal jurisdiction of the Committee starts from 30 June 1989 up to April 11, 2019. The material jurisdiction of the committee includes torture, rape, and unlawful detention as well as systematic violence against students.

The committee identified offices where complaints can be filed in Khartoum, Omdurman, and in Khartoum North, and at Public Prosecution offices in the other states.

According to the New York-based African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) in its recent report extrajudicial killing, torture, rape and other forms of human rights abuses have been committed throughout the 30 years of the defunct regime.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.