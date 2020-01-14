Sudan: Darfur Attacks Against Farmers Leave One Dead, Another Wounded

Saraf Omra — On Sunday, a displaced man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in North Darfur. In a separate incident, an elderly farmer was injured.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, El Shafee Abdallah, Coordinator of the camps for the displaced in North Darfur reported that a group of unknown gunmen killed Adam Arbab in the area of Jidu 3, three kilometres south of Saraf Omra.

Arbab, a resident of the Dankoj camp, was working on his farm when he was fatally shot. The attackers also mutilated his body, the camp coordinator added.

In the neighbourhood of the Fata Borno camp for the displaced in Kutum, 60-year-old Ali Ibrahim was wounded in an attack by militiamen.

Activist Yahya El Khums told Radio Dabanga that "The group of five militiamen attacked Ali Ibrahim, causing him multiple injuries.

"These militiamen constantly prevent the displaced people from going out to collect firewood or grass," he said.

El Khums pointed to the presence of a large number of militiamen surrounding Fata Borno camp and called on the authorities to intervene.