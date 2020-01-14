Rwanda: Sidi Vows to End As Kigali's Goal Drought

AS Kigali have come so close to winning matches this season but more often than not, ended up empty handed mainly due to lack of clinical goal-scorers, something that newly signed striker Mike Abdallah Sidi has vowed to solve.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side played out goalless draws against APR and Rayon Sports in their last two matches despite enjoying the better part of the ball possession.

Sidi, 19, signed for AS Kigali on Saturday in a two-year deal from Burundian side Rukinzo.

"I was a top striker in our (Burundi) league, and I have faith that I can make a difference even here," Sidi told Times Sport, adding that he hopes to get off the mark with a goal when his new team face Bugesera on Friday.

Before joining Rukinzo last season, Sidi scored 13 goals in 19 appearances for Vital'O before netting six times in eight matches with Rukunzi in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

AS Kigali, who lie in 12th position with 19 points after 17 matches, have only scored 12 goals against 17 conceded.

"I want to work hard and try to fix the crisis. With the support of my teammates, I am confident I will improve as a player and as a person."

"I am ready for the new chapter of my career with AS Kigali."

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:AS KigaliMike Abdallah Sidi