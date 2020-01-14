Rwanda: Sidi Vows to End As Kigali's Goal Drought

14 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have come so close to winning matches this season but more often than not, ended up empty handed mainly due to lack of clinical goal-scorers, something that newly signed striker Mike Abdallah Sidi has vowed to solve.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side played out goalless draws against APR and Rayon Sports in their last two matches despite enjoying the better part of the ball possession.

Sidi, 19, signed for AS Kigali on Saturday in a two-year deal from Burundian side Rukinzo.

"I was a top striker in our (Burundi) league, and I have faith that I can make a difference even here," Sidi told Times Sport, adding that he hopes to get off the mark with a goal when his new team face Bugesera on Friday.

Before joining Rukinzo last season, Sidi scored 13 goals in 19 appearances for Vital'O before netting six times in eight matches with Rukunzi in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

AS Kigali, who lie in 12th position with 19 points after 17 matches, have only scored 12 goals against 17 conceded.

"I want to work hard and try to fix the crisis. With the support of my teammates, I am confident I will improve as a player and as a person."

"I am ready for the new chapter of my career with AS Kigali."

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:AS KigaliMike Abdallah Sidi

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.