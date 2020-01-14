Zimbabwe: NetOne's Onemoney Offers Massive Discount for Fees Payment

Telecoms operator, NetOne has re-introduced the 100% School Fees Back Promotion which allows parents to get a portion of their fees, refunded if they pay using NetOne's mobile money platform, OneMoney.

The promotion dubbed, "Fees for Less", is meant to ease the school fees burden on guardians and students in Zimbabwe as fees and requirements have shot to the roof.

"Parents paying fees for ZWL$200 and above using OneMoney Biller stand a chance to win ZWL$200 in fortnightly grocery vouchers over, through a lucky draw that will be held every fortnight. This will no doubt assist parents to channel their savings in fulfilling other financial obligations such as stationery, uniforms or groceries," reads the statement by the telecoms operator.

For tertiary students, Netone is also offering the first 50 students ZWL$600 back into their OneMoney account whilst another 50 students stand a chance to win $200 vouchers in fortnightly prizes.

"Guardians will pay fees for no charge to NetOne, receive cash back into their OneMoney accounts and benefit from the zero rated charges on OneMoney till 30 March 2020 whilst transacting at no charge except the statutory 2% tax," added NetOne.

"NetOne is on a mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions. Parents are welcome to request for their schools to register as OneMoney billers to enable them to benefit from this promotion," said NetOne Head Public Relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni.

