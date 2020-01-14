Zimbabwe: NetOne's Onemoney Offers Massive Discount for Fees Payment

13 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Telecoms operator, NetOne has re-introduced the 100% School Fees Back Promotion which allows parents to get a portion of their fees, refunded if they pay using NetOne's mobile money platform, OneMoney.

The promotion dubbed, "Fees for Less", is meant to ease the school fees burden on guardians and students in Zimbabwe as fees and requirements have shot to the roof.

"Parents paying fees for ZWL$200 and above using OneMoney Biller stand a chance to win ZWL$200 in fortnightly grocery vouchers over, through a lucky draw that will be held every fortnight. This will no doubt assist parents to channel their savings in fulfilling other financial obligations such as stationery, uniforms or groceries," reads the statement by the telecoms operator.

For tertiary students, Netone is also offering the first 50 students ZWL$600 back into their OneMoney account whilst another 50 students stand a chance to win $200 vouchers in fortnightly prizes.

"Guardians will pay fees for no charge to NetOne, receive cash back into their OneMoney accounts and benefit from the zero rated charges on OneMoney till 30 March 2020 whilst transacting at no charge except the statutory 2% tax," added NetOne.

"NetOne is on a mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions. Parents are welcome to request for their schools to register as OneMoney billers to enable them to benefit from this promotion," said NetOne Head Public Relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni.

NetoneOneMoney

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.