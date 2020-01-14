Zimbabwe: Zim Ropes in Top Colombian Reparations Expert for Indaba

13 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) has roped in top Columbian reparations expert, Paula Gaviria, to deliberate at the third edition of the Reparations dialogue slated for next week in the capital.

Gaviria served as the Director of Colombia's Reparations Programme in the Office of President Juan Manuel Santos in 2012.

During her tenure, the Colombian reparations programme documented over 6 million victims of the Colombian conflicts and provided reparations to hundreds of thousands of victims in what Harvard University called the most comprehensive and ambitious reparations programme in history, works which won the Colombian President a Nobel Peace Price in 2016.

In a statement, NTJWG Chairperson Alec Muchadehama said it is high time Zimbabwe starts having serious conversations on reparations especially having witnessed high levels of violence over the years hence the need to have experts on board.

He noted that the much talked about national healing process risks becoming more rhetoric if it does not repair the damage done and restore the dignity of the survivors and victims.

"Having gone through several episodes of violence, Zimbabwe must have a conversation on how its reparations program must look like in order to bring healing to victims and survivors," he stated.

Dzikamai Bere, transitional justice expert also noted that Zimbabwe should take valuable lessons from Gaviria.

"She has valuable lessons for Zimbabwe to learn We are planning for her to share those lessons with our policymakers and other stakeholders. A Policy Brief will be produced after the meetings and will be shared with all relevant offices. Our NPRC can also learn a lot," Bere added.

Just after independence Zimbabwe passed the War Victims Compensation Act which created the War Victims Compensation Fund but the funds vanished under unclear circumstances.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.