Zimbabwe: Back-to-School - Parents Sweat Over High Cost Curriculum Demands

The long list of learning materials required by the new curriculum have left many parents stranded as prices for most requirements have soared in the run-up to opening day, 263Chat can report.

Since its introduction, the new school curriculum has been a cause for discomfort for most parents and matters have been compounded by the wanton price increases.

A snap survey by this publication in Harare's bubbling down town area this morning revealed that most parents were struggling to come to terms with the cost of school requirements ahead of the start of the new term tomorrow.

"The list and cost of demands is just unbearable," said one parent who identified herself as Rudo Dunduza.

"With the new curriculum education has become expensive. Imagine text books for ECD children going for prices more than tuition fee. I am only doing it because I need not to disadvantage my child otherwise it is painful" she added.

On the list of learning materials the school advised Dunduza to buy were a bond paper rim amounting to ZWL$ 135, a kids laptop valued around ZWL$ 500, a manila sheet, glue, picture chats, poster paints, big cello tape , wax crayons and two A5 exercise books amongst other demands.

For secondary school learners the requirements are far much burdensome.

"We are required to buy sportswear on top of the official school uniforms. The tracksuit alone is costing between ZWL$ 900 and ZWL$ 1000. Sports t-shirts are going for ZWL$ 300. We will be receiving requirements for learning materials tomorrow. This is not at all resonating with average salaries we are getting as parents," said one, Tekla Chiweshe whose child has been enrolled at Queen Elizabeth High School for form one.

There are widespread fears that most parents will struggle to adequately equip their children with the required learning materials by the time schools open, a situation likely to affect most pupils on one end while it makes work of teachers much difficult on the other end.

The situation has been aggravated by the fact that up to this moment most government schools are yet to notify parents of the tuition fee structure, a day before schools open.

"We are very anxious. We don't know how much the fees are yet schools are opening tomorrow. School authorities told us they had sent a proposal for an increment in tuition fees to the government and are yet to be replied," Chiweshe added.

Most schools are pushing for a tuition fees hike as schools authorities grapple with sustaining school activities as inflation take its toll.

However, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Amon Murwira last week warned public schools against hiking tuition fees.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to confirm that there will be no tuition fee increases in public schools,"

"Anyone found transgressing this directive will face disciplinary action. Government has also learnt that private schools are charging directly or indirectly in foreign currency. Responsible authorities of such schools are warned that they risk deregistration of such schools." said the Minister.

The schools open tomorrow amid a gridlock between teacher representatives and the government over wage adjustment a development likely to spell a shambolic start into the New Year for learners.

