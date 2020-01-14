Libya: Germany Calls Libya Conference in Berlin

With Libya ceasefire talks stalling, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to host a conference in Berlin on Sunday. It will include representatives of top international players and the two rival Libyan governments.

A German-led push for resolving the conflict in Libya should see Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar and the leader of the UN-backed government, Fayez al-Sarraj, attend a conference in Berlin this Sunday, the German government said on Tuesday.

They are to be joined by envoys from the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, Italy, the EU and the UN. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also extended an invitation to the African Union, the Arab League, as well the Republic of Congo, Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

"With the aim of supporting the work of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Special Envoy Ghassan Salame towards a sovereign Libya and for a reconciliation process, the Chancellor Merkel is calling for a Libya conference in Berlin on Sunday," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Twitter.

Berlin noted they were expecting top-level officials, such as prime ministers and heads of state. Several meetings of high-level officials have already been held in Berlin during recent months, the government officials said in the Tuesday statement.

The news comes just hours after Haftar left peace talks in Moscow without signing an agreement. Haftar is the leader of Libyan National Army (LNA) and allied with one of the rival administrations in Libya, which is based in the east of the country. His forces have been engaged in a monthslong push to take control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, where the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) still holds sway.

GNA Prime Minister Al-Sarraj had allegedly signed off on the deal rejected by Haftar.

Berlin's limited influence

Germany supports the plan of UN envoy Salame to restart political process in Libya. The plan includes a humanitarian truce, a high-level international conference, and then talks among Libyan warring parties.

Berlin has been trying to meditate between members of international community, but has no direct militarily involvement in Libya, and no direct cooperation with either of the warring parties, says Middle East and North Africa expert Tim Eaton.

"And frankly Germany has been unable to bridge the gap between even its European allies some of whom are seeking eventually the victory of Haftar over his opponents and others who are more critical of have his ability to win and are more supportive of the GNA," said Eaton who serves as a senior research fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House in London/

"So if what we've seen to date is any indication, Germany isn't going to be able to dictate those terms," Eaton told DW.

Fear of another Syria

International observers worry that the fighting in Libya could escalate to the level of the catastrophic civil war in Syria, with numerous regional players protecting conflicting interests in the oil-rich north African country. Haftar is believed to enjoy at least some level of support from France, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Russian mercenaries are reportedly fighting alongside his troops.

In turn, Turkey has recently deployed troops to Libya to protect the Tripoli government. Qatar and Italy are also seen as allies of the GNA.

Under immense international pressure, Haftar agreed to a ceasefire in his push towards Tripoli this weekend, but both his troops and the GNA forces soon accused each other of violating the truce. After Haftar left peace talks in Moscow, Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish army would "not hesitate to teach a deserved lesson to the putschist Haftar" if he pressed on with the Tripoli offensive.

War-torn Libya is already a key transit country for illegal immigrants, and several German politicans have warned that further escalation could send another large wave of refugees towards the EU.

dj/ng (dpa, Reuters, AFP)