Zimbabwe: MDC Youths Call for Action Against ED

14 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Opposition MDC Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole has reiterated the youth wing's determination to remove President Emerson Mnangagwa from office saying has no mandate to lead the nation.

In an interview with 263Chat, the outspoken MDC youth leader trashed calls for dialogue saying they would rather interface with the authorities in the streets.

"What's needed is to reconfigure what the problem is but now we know. Of course we need dialogue but Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot continue leading this country because he was not given the mandate by the people and that particular challenge need to be addressed.

"Dialogue can be a discussion for some other day and the only dialogue we need is through action and we are going to dialogue with him in the streets and in the corridors where he belong," said Sithole.

Meanwhile, addressing party supporters in Marlbereign, Harare at the weekend during the distribution of food hampers to Harare West residents by the area legislator Joanna Mamombe and Councillors Denford Ngadziore and Kudzai Kadzombe, Sithole said they were working to remove Mnangagwa by any means necessary.

"Our mission as young people in the MDC is to remove Zanu PF and its leader Mnangagwa from power by any means necessary or unnecessary," the defiant youth leader said.

"So he (Mnangagwa) must stop sending his spying people to our functions and gatherings because we will not change our mission."

Sithole accused Zanu PF of being detached from the people's suffering, accusing the ruling party of being more concerned with power retention.

