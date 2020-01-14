Malawi: ACB Issues Security Alert to Staff As Judge Bribery Investigation Starts

Malawian Kwacha (file photo).
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a red security alert to its staff amid ongoing investigations of high profile case of alleged bribery attempts on judges handling the presidential election case.

Tight security for the judges

A memo signed by ACB director general, Reyneck Matemba, advises all staff that starting from Monday, January 13, 2020, they should leave ACB premises by 5:30pm.

The communication adds that all threats or any intimidation targeted at any ACB officer should be reported to their seniors for immediate action.

"In the event that it has become extremely necessary for an officer to remain in his or her office and work beyond 5:30 pm, advance notice should be provided to the Director or Head of the officer's department or Section, respectively," the statement reads in part.

The ACB is investigating an unnamed veteran politician, business tycoon after the chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda reported the matter to the ACB.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

