Rwanda: Adil Erradi Hails APR's Fighting Spirit, Eyes Title

APR head coach Mohamed Adil Erradi has praised his team's fighting spirit following their hard-earned 2-1 victory against Bugesera in the Rwanda Premier League over the weekend.

The Moroccan tactician also believes the military side will keep getting better - after a 17-match unbeaten run - and can now go all the way to the title.

In Sunday's win, Rwanda international Dany Usengimana netted a first-half brace for the hosts at Kigali Stadium, while Burundian forward Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shabani scored the consolation goal for Djuma Masudi's Bugesera in the 55th minute.

"I am happy and satisfied with the way we fought to win, Bugesera tested us in the second-half but the players showed strong character till the last minute. This is the kind of fighting spirit that should be our identity," Erradi told reporters in a post-match interview.

"It is still very early, but I believe we can now go all the way to win the title."

Record 17-time champions APR lead the table standings with 41 points, six ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports who were held to goalless draw by struggling AS Kigali on Saturday.

"We have been consistent, and morale in the camp has never been better. This gives me confidence that we stand a good chance to stay top till end of the season," added Erradi.

In their next match, APR travel to Umuganda Stadium on Saturday where they will go head-to-head against 9th-placed Etincelles. The latter have not beaten APR in their last seven matches in all competitions.

APR thumped the Rubavu-based outfit 3-0 in the first-leg last October.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com