South Africa: Family Robbed, Teen Daughter Raped in KZN Farm Attack

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A KwaZulu-Natal family is reeling from a horrific home invasion after three men robbed them at their farm and raped their teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were in search of three men who accosted a family in Kranskloof, Glendale, north of Durban on Thursday, January 9.

She said the family were at their home when they were accosted by the men wearing balaclavas and armed with a knife and crowbar.

"The suspects tied the victims with extension cords, threatened to kill them and took four cellphones and a laptop."

They then forced the 19-year-old daughter to drive them to Umvoti Plaza, where they ordered her to withdraw cash.

"They instructed her to drive towards Tinley Manor, where two males raped her and ordered her to drop them off at the corner of the R102 and Glendale Road and left on foot, telling her to go."

Mbele said police were investigating charges of robbery, rape and theft.

"Anyone with information should come forward to police."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.