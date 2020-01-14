Angola: Sailing - Angola Dominate Qualifiers Fortokyo Olympic Games

Luanda — The duo of Angolan women's sailing team, Domingas Huambo and Isabel Afonso, dominated on Monday the qualifying competition for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in class 470, to be held from 24 July to 9 August this year.

The Angolan representatives dispute the spot for Africa with the Mozambican team, having won six points in the first race, five in the second to make a total of 11 points.

The Mozambican duo, Denise Parruque and Maria Machava, reached a total of 15 points, thanks to eight in the first race and seven in the second race.

The points reached in this competition also count for the African championship, which is being played simultaneously in the class 470.

In the 420 class (not Olympic), but for the African championship, the duo Feliciana da Silva and Teresa Jamba, the only female duo in the race, led with 13 points (06 points on R1 and 07 on R2).

In men, where only Angolan athletes compete, due to absences from other African countries, the sailors Francisco Artur and Divaldo Torres category 470 dominated the first race with one point and the second with two totaling three points, leading the race.

The duo Matias Monteiro and Paixão Afonso, totalled four points, the result of three points in the first race and one in the second.

In third position come Paulo Amaral and Leonildo Feliciano, with two points in the first race and three in the second race.

In the other class of 420, the Angolans Miguel Fiel and José Manasseis, reached two points (one in R1 and the same point in R2) and Mario Domingos/Fancisco Kilombo, with 5 points (two in R1 and three in R2).

In third position come the duo of invited Portuguese sailors (Manuel Ramos / Martim Mastbaum) with 07 pts (five in the R1 and two in the R2), while the South African representatives, Matt Ashwell / Rivaldo Arendse, are in fourth position with 07 pts (three in the R1 and four in the R2).

The race that has the participation of 33 athletes continues on Tuesday at 1 pm, where each boat will do two laps of 50 minutes each.

The defending champions, Angola, are hosting the sailing competition for the first time.