North Africa: Film Set In Tunisia Gets Oscar Nomination

press release

Meryam Joobeur’s live action short film Brotherhood produced by Academy-Award nominee Maria Gracia Turgeon of Midi La Nuit & Cinétéléfilms is now nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Live Action Short Film. It tells a poignant story of a rural Tunisian father caught in between loyalty to his family and his rigid moral principles.

Award-winning Brotherhood has had an extraordinary festival journey. Selected at Sundance (2019) and at TIFF (2018) where it won Best Canadian Short, the short is the festival favorite of seven Oscar-qualifying awards including Raindance, Aspen, Melbourne and Short Shorts Japan. Unanimously praised by the film industry, Brotherhood registers a phenomenal count of more than 150 selections in film festivals worldwide, winning over 60 awards in 48 countries.

Award winning writer/director Meryam Joobeur uses her multicultural ̶ Tunisian, American and Quebecer ̶ perspective in Brotherhood to explore the widespread ramifications of the Islamic State on even the most remote areas of the world. Her previous films include the 2012 documentary short Gods, Weeds & Revolutions and 2017’s live action short Born in the Maelstrom starring Sasha Lane.

Oscar nominated Canadian producer Maria Gracia Turgeon produced Brotherhood in association with producer Annick Blanc through their company Midi La Nuit. Their joined forces and love of innovative storytelling and striking visuals has led them to produce cutting edge films that have been selected in major film festivals such as Locarno, Sundance, TIFF, and Telluride. Midi La Nuit produced shorts have won TIFF’s ‘Best Canadian Short Film’ two years in a row in 2017 and in 2018. The company had widespread acclaim and recognition for the 2019 Oscar nominated ‘Best Live Action Short’ FAUVE.

Tunisian producers Habib Attia and Sarra Ben Hassen brought their producing expertise to Brotherhood under Cinetelefilms. Since 1983, Cinetelefilms has been one of the leading production companies in Tunisia and the Arab world.

It is distributed by Travelling.

The 92nd Oscars ceremony, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, will be held on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center.