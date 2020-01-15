Nigeria: Breaking - Court Sacks Ihedioha, Declares Uzodinma Winner

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State. The apex court, in a unanimous judgment by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the lead judgment declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the governorship contest that held in Imo state on March 9, 2019.

The Supreme Court therefore ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Ihedioha.

It ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return should be issued to Uzodinma forthwith, adding that he should be sworn-in immediately as the governor of Imo state.

