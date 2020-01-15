Nigeria: Mbaka's Prophecy Fulfilled As Supreme Court Sends Ihedioha Packing

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

You would recall that the SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka had insisted that his prophecy against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

Mbaka, during December 31, 2019, Passover night at his Adoration ground had said that the holy spirit ministered unto him that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election will take over from Governor Ihedioha this year.

However, that prophecy was fulfilled on Tuesday as the Supreme court sacked the Peoples Democratic Party's sitting governor, Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma of All Progressive Congress the winner of 2019 governorship election in Imo state.

Vanguard Nigeria News