Nigeria: Mbaka's Prophecy Fulfilled As Supreme Court Sends Ihedioha Packing

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

You would recall that the SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka had insisted that his prophecy against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

Mbaka, during December 31, 2019, Passover night at his Adoration ground had said that the holy spirit ministered unto him that Senator Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election will take over from Governor Ihedioha this year.

However, that prophecy was fulfilled on Tuesday as the Supreme court sacked the Peoples Democratic Party's sitting governor, Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma of All Progressive Congress the winner of 2019 governorship election in Imo state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.