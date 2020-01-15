Nigeria: Okorocha Congratulates Uzodinma On Supreme Court Ruling

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The former governor of the State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has Congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma over his Victory at the Supreme Court which declared him the new governor of the State.

Owelle Okorocha also Congratulated the APC members in Imo for the Victory.

He called on all hands to be on deck for the support of the new governor.

Owelle Okorocha assured Senator Uzodinma of his unflinching Support.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes.

The Supreme Court, therefore, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Ihedioha by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return should be issued to Uzodinma forthwith, adding that he should be sworn in immediately as the governor of Imo state The lead judgement was delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, while other members of the panel concurred.

