Nigeria: Imo - Our Faith in Judiciary Fully Repaid - APC

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday it is ecstatic over the Supreme Court's declaration of its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

The party said in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja that its faith in the judiciary has been fully repaid.

Issa-Onilu said: "Even as we are still wondering why we lost elections we clearly won in Zamfara at the Supreme Court and how the same court ruled our party out of the electoral race in Rivers, we have never, as a political party, lost faith in the judiciary.

"We salute Senator Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo governorship election.

"We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the party's mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts."

The party's spokesman urged all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Uzodinma to ensure the success of the party's next level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.

He said the apex court on Tuesday annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately issue certificate of return to Uzodinma. (NAN)

