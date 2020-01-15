Nigeria: Imo - Lawan Congratulates Uzodinma On Supreme Court Victory

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court which on Tuesday declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019, Imo State governorship election.

Lawan also congratulated the All Progressives Party (APC) in the state for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally stipulated judicial process.

The Senate President said the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel of the highest court in the land has cleared any doubt on the victory of the APC in the election.

"This is a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Imo State.

"The new Governor-elect should be magnanimous in victory and see his mandate as a call to serve his people conscientiously and to the best of his ability," Lawan said.

The Senate President wished the governor-elect a successful tenure in office.

He also praised the Nigerian Judiciary for reasserting itself as a sacred chapel for judicious resolution of disputes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.