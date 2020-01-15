Nigeria: Imo - Security Personnel Barricade Govt House

14 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Security agents have barricaded Imo Government House, Owerri, following the Supreme Court judgment against Gov. Emeka Ihedioha on the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country's apex court on Tuesday gave the ruling against Ihedioha of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The court directed the immediate swearing-in of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Chief Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the seat.

NAN also reports that the verdict was met with mixed reactions in various quarters of the state after Ihedioha's initial victories at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court respectively.

Following the development, NAN observed some motorists parked by the roadsides in groups discussing in low tones.

Mr. Julius Nmerenini, a motorist, told NAN correspondent, that the verdict was "most shocking development thus far in 2020.

" I never knew it is possible for a candidate who came fourth in an election to eventually clinch power".

Miss Nkemdirim Usoro, the resident of Owerri, said: " We hope that Gov. Uzodinma will continue and complete some of the people-oriented projects which were started by Ihedioha.

"I earnestly pray that he embraces continuity and that he will take Imo to desired heights."

NAN also reports that there were free human and vehicular movements as security agents can be seen on some major streets of Owerri and environs.

