Nigeria: Omo-Agege - Uzodinma's Electoral Victory a Plus for Democracy

14 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the Supreme Court's declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state as victory for democracy.

Omo-Agege, in his reaction to Uzodinma's electoral victory on Tuesday, said the apex court judgement had reinforced his belief in the notion that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

According to him, light will always prevail over darkness, no matter how long it takes.

In a congratulatory message to Uzodinma which he personally signed, Senator Omo-Agege said, "I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your well-deserved electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

"Your victory and that of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is a clear indication that no matter how long it takes, light will always prevail over darkness.

"By reclaiming Imo State, I am optimistic that our party, the APC, will clinch more states not only in the South East geopolitical zone but also in the South-South in the 2023 governorship elections".

He commended Uzodinma for his steadfastness and unshaken belief in the judiciary, charging him to be focused in taking Imo State to the next level of economic prosperity in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration's policy.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.