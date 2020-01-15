Nigeria: PDP Reacts to Supreme Court Judgment On Imo Governorship, Says It's 'Another Sad Commentary'

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expressed surprised at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation's democratic order.

The Party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came fourth in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Gov Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

It said, "In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision".

The party further said it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.

The people of Imo state, PDP said, are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.

Moreover, PDP said that all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, under Governor Emeka Ihedioha PDP administration in the state were now heavily jeopardized.

Accordingly, PDP said, "Indeed, the mournful and despondent ambience that now pervades in Imo state is a loud testimony that the judgment did not reflect the expectation of the people of Imo state as expressed at the polls".

While recognising that the judgment of the Supreme Court is final, the PDP however urged all party stakeholders in the state to remain united and calm, and await further instruction from the national leadership on this very sad development.