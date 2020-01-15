Nigeria: Breaking - Supreme Court Adjourns Sokoto Gov'ship Appeal to Jan 20

14 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Supreme Court has fixed January 20 to deliver judgement in the appeals against the election of Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, leading seven other justices, had earlier ruled that due to the time limit in election matters, the apex court will hear, make decisions on Tuesday and give reasons at a later date on Imo and Sokoto appeals.

The time limit for Imo and Sokoto appeals will lapse on Friday, January 17.

Subsequently, the CJN directed representatives in the appeals challenging the elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau and Kano to return on January 20 and 26 when their times will lapse.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust.

