Nigeria: Mixed Feelings in Imo As Supreme Court Declares Uzodinma Governor-Elect

Owerri — There were mixed feelings in Imo state on Tuesday as the Supreme Court declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

While most residents of Owerri, the state capital, rejoiced, others were in pensive mood over the judgement.

At the Imo Government House, all the gates were securely locked immediately the verdict was given, as heavily armed security personnel prevented people from going in, but were only allowing people out of the premises.

A lady who worked in the protocol department openly wept outside the State House as she could not be consoled while jubilant youths converged on the drinking joint by Rockview Hotel, Owerri to celebrate the news.

The streets of Owerri became immediately emptied as people feared likely commotion and stayed indoors.