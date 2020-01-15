Nigeria: My Stolen Mandate Has Been Restored - Uzodinma

14 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — The newly-declared governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has said that his stolen mandate has been restored by the Supreme Court.

Uzodinma, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Declan Emelumba, said that he had always had confidence in the judiciary.

"Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty," Uzodinma said.

Emelumba said that the new governor will arrive Imo state tomorrow and will address the people immediately.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.