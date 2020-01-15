Nigeria: My Stolen Mandate Has Been Restored - Uzodinma

Owerri — The newly-declared governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has said that his stolen mandate has been restored by the Supreme Court.

Uzodinma, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Declan Emelumba, said that he had always had confidence in the judiciary.

"Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty," Uzodinma said.

Emelumba said that the new governor will arrive Imo state tomorrow and will address the people immediately.