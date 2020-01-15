Nigeria: Authorities Pay Tribute to Slain Soldiers, Support Families

15 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Timothy Obiezu

Nigerian authorities have been battling the Islamist militant group, Boko Haram, for a decade in a conflict that has cost the lives of an estimated 35,000 people. In a ceremony over the weekend, Nigeria marked Armed Forces Day by remembering the soldiers killed in the battle against the insurgency.

The special remembrance event for troops took place in the Nigerian capital, and with smaller ceremonies in states like Borno, Adamawa and Yola — the epicenters of Nigeria's decade-long war against the Boko Haram insurgency.

During the event in Abuja, about 200 widows of fallen soldiers and their relatives received food and financial support.

Like many of the women, Olubunmi Adetunji's husband, a soldier, was killed while fighting Boko Haram in Maiduguri in April 2016. Since then, the defense ministry has been helping her care for their four children.

"I thank the defense headquarters and the army headquarters for what they have been doing in my life because since 2016, I don't know how much they sell rice in the market. They provide rice, provisions, even the children's sponsorship, they call us every year to pay the sponsorship," Adetunji said.

A concert to honor fallen soldiers, tagged  "Tribute To Our Heroes," debuted with top Nigerian entertainers, musicians and comedians performing.

Lere Osanyintolu, a personnel official at the defense ministry, said the ministry plans to make it an annual event.

"The aim of this project is to let you know that the chief of defense staff, armed forces of Nigeria and, indeed, the nation at large has not forgotten you and that you're never alone as you're always in our prayers," Osanyintolu said.

Security expert Kabiru Adamu, who heads an Abuja-based security consulting firm, said events like the concert help boost morale and inspire confidence.

"The insurgency has been going on for about 10 years now, so I think this is a very good development," Adamu said. "There are issues regarding the relationship between the military and the public in the locations where they are fighting. So this type of morale-boosting activity like the concert, I think it's a very good development."

As the military continues to battle Boko Haram, millions affected by the fight who are living in camps are hoping to return home.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.