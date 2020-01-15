Uganda: 13 Arrested Over Anti-Corruption Demo

Kampala — Kampala. At least 13 people were arrested and detained at Kampala Central Police Station yesterday in connection with demonstrations against rampant corruption scandals in the country.

Police and other security personnel engaged in running battles with the protesters, who were dressed in black overalls, with placards and ringing bells mobilising the public to rise against corruption.

The youth from various groups calling themselves 'Top Red', 'The Alternatives' and 'Poor Youth Movement' took to the streets, demanding the government to put up stringent measures against corruption.

The leader of The Alternatives youth group, Mr Norman Muhimbise, said they are joining the President in fighting corruption.

"Since President Yoweri Museveni is willing to fight corruption, we are now joining him to mobilise the community to fight corruption," Mr Muhimbise said.

He said every Monday, they will be carrying out peaceful demonstrations in the city, alerting the community to fight corruption.

Last year, Mr Museveni was a chief walker in an anti-corruption walk through the city centre. The walk was aimed at raising public awareness about corruption and how best to fight it.

According to the leader of the 'Top Red' protesters, Mr Atanasi Kafeero, taxpayers' money must be protected because it is meant to benefit the public and also help government to develop the country.

"It is the reason why we are carrying out this peaceful demonstration," Mr Kafeero said.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they have preferred charges of inciting violence and obstructing traffic against the group.