Uganda: 13 Arrested Over Anti-Corruption Demo

14 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Ndhaye

Kampala — Kampala. At least 13 people were arrested and detained at Kampala Central Police Station yesterday in connection with demonstrations against rampant corruption scandals in the country.

Police and other security personnel engaged in running battles with the protesters, who were dressed in black overalls, with placards and ringing bells mobilising the public to rise against corruption.

The youth from various groups calling themselves 'Top Red', 'The Alternatives' and 'Poor Youth Movement' took to the streets, demanding the government to put up stringent measures against corruption.

The leader of The Alternatives youth group, Mr Norman Muhimbise, said they are joining the President in fighting corruption.

"Since President Yoweri Museveni is willing to fight corruption, we are now joining him to mobilise the community to fight corruption," Mr Muhimbise said.

He said every Monday, they will be carrying out peaceful demonstrations in the city, alerting the community to fight corruption.

Last year, Mr Museveni was a chief walker in an anti-corruption walk through the city centre. The walk was aimed at raising public awareness about corruption and how best to fight it.

According to the leader of the 'Top Red' protesters, Mr Atanasi Kafeero, taxpayers' money must be protected because it is meant to benefit the public and also help government to develop the country.

"It is the reason why we are carrying out this peaceful demonstration," Mr Kafeero said.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they have preferred charges of inciting violence and obstructing traffic against the group.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.