Uganda: Katureebe, 13 Judicial Officials Set to Retire

14 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

A t least 14 judicial officers, including Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, are to quit the Judiciary this year after clocking their respective mandatory retirement age.

The Chief Justice retires on June 20 while Justice Eldad Mwangusya, who retired on January 3, has been given a three-month extension to clear pending work.

Others set to retire are Justice Lillian Christine Mwandha who retires on October 14 (Mbale court), Deborah Wanume who retires on August 30 (Mubende court) and Baker Muhindo Rwatooro who retires on July 10 (Mpigi court).

In the same judicial calendar year, four Chief Magistrates are to hang up their judicial wigs.

They include Muhamdi Kasakya who retires on March 20 (Mpigi), Williams Robins Komakech who retires on December 12 (Mubende), Mbabazi Ahimbisibwe Agatonica who leaves on June 26 (Nakasongola) and Robert Imaligant who quits on July 27 (Kotido/Moroto court).

The last category to retire this year comprises five Grade Two magistrates.

They include Copan Muhanguzi on July 30 (Mitooma), Micheal Nasimolo on January 2 (Mbale), Christopher Othieno on June 10 (Tororo), Richard Oyoit on June 10 (Gulu) and Maxensia Namagembe Mukasa on July 7 (Nakaseke).

The Constitution demands that justices of the appellate courts (Supreme Court and Court of Appeal) retire at 70 years, High Court judges at 65 and magistrates and registrars at 60.

President Museveni appointed three justices to the Supreme Court to replace those retiring. The new appointees are scheduled to take oath today at State House Entebbe.

They are Justice Mike Chibita (outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions), Percy N Tuhaise and Ezekiel Muhanguzi.

The Judicial Service Commission is expected to invite applicants for Chief Justice Katureebe's successor before the position falls vacant in

