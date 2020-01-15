South Africa: Bat Cigarette Armed Robbers Slapped With Heavy Sentences

14 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

East London — Yanga Jenete (32) and Ntando Ntobongwana (30) were each sentenced on Monday at the East London Regional court in East London to 12-years direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five-years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Between August 2013 and April 2014 Jenete and Ntobongwana executed six armed robberies in the Mdantsane and King William's Town areas. They targeted British American Tobacco (BAT) delivery vehicles which were on route to delivering cigarettes at spaza shops. The two men would threaten the driver at gun point, lock him inside the back of the BAT van and flee the scene with the boxes of cigarettes in a getaway vehicle. Jenete and Ntobongwana fled with a total of 48 boxes of cigarettes during these robberies.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation wing of the Hawks conducted a thorough investigation and as a result arrested Jenete and Ntobongwana during March 2015 in Cape Town.

Jenete was sentenced to a total of 48-years for four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for each count, however, the sentences will run concurrently meaning that he will serve 12-years direct imprisonment. His sentence of five-years imprisonment for kidnapping will run concurrently with the 12-years. Ntobongwana on the other hand was sentenced to a total of 60-years for five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences will also run concurrently meaning that he will likewise serve 12-years direct imprisonment. Similar to Jenete's case Ntobongwana's five-year prison sentence for kidnapping will run concurrently with the 12-years.

