South Africa: Woman Held for Murder

press release

Dutywa Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for alleged murder of her baby. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at Mdeni Locality, Sikhobeni Village, Dutywa.

It is alleged that the suspect was known as a pregnant woman. On the morning of Tuesday, 14 January 2020 it was discovered that she gave birth to a baby boy. The baby was found with upper body injuries on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at about 05h00. The baby was rushed to Dutywa Health Centre where he was certified dead.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 16 January 2020 on a murder charge.