South Africa: Woman Held for Murder

14 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Dutywa Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for alleged murder of her baby. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at Mdeni Locality, Sikhobeni Village, Dutywa.

It is alleged that the suspect was known as a pregnant woman. On the morning of Tuesday, 14 January 2020 it was discovered that she gave birth to a baby boy. The baby was found with upper body injuries on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at about 05h00. The baby was rushed to Dutywa Health Centre where he was certified dead.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 16 January 2020 on a murder charge.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.