South Africa: Outsurance, DA MP Settle Dispute Over 'Blood-Soaked' Car Claim

15 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Fin24

Outsurance has resolved a claim dispute with a politician who survived a shooting that left him wounded and caused damage to his car, after the insurer initially turned down his claim.

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was on Wednesday shot outside the entrance of his gated housing estate in Johannesburg, in what appeared to be an attempted robbery. The politician was shot during the scuffle with his assailants. His injuries left his car covered in blood and he contacted the insurer to assess the extent of the damage.

He told Fin24 that a call centre agent informed him that he was not covered for such an incident, and that his claim would not be processed.

'Saved you a bunch'

A frustrated Mackenzie took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the insurer's position.

Yo! @OUTsurance! Got shot protecting the property thats insured with you. Saved you a bunch. My arm still in a sling & the car is drenched with my arterial blood. Another op tomorrow. And you won't have my car checked or cleaned! Wow. Take the 'Scrooge Award' for 2020 - all yours-- Cameron MacKenzie MP (@CameronMacKenz2) January 13, 2020

"This is not just about me, it is about other people who have encountered similar problems with insurance companies," he told Fin24.

Retraction

The company has since retracted its position and offered an apology to Mackenzie, spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar told Fin24, saying that the matter was escalated for further assessment, and the company had reached out to assist the client.

Kawulesar did not reveal further details about the case and, in a brief text message to Fin24, Mackenzie confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

In 2019, life insurer Momentum landed in hot water after it rejected a R2.4m life policy payout of a Durban man who was killed in a shooting accident. The company cited a pre-existing health condition he suffered from, although the ailment was not the cause of his death.

The decision prompted widespread criticism and Momentum later recanted and paid part of the claim.

Source: Fin24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.