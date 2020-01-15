South Africa: Outsurance, DA MP Settle Dispute Over 'Blood-Soaked' Car Claim

Outsurance has resolved a claim dispute with a politician who survived a shooting that left him wounded and caused damage to his car, after the insurer initially turned down his claim.

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was on Wednesday shot outside the entrance of his gated housing estate in Johannesburg, in what appeared to be an attempted robbery. The politician was shot during the scuffle with his assailants. His injuries left his car covered in blood and he contacted the insurer to assess the extent of the damage.

He told Fin24 that a call centre agent informed him that he was not covered for such an incident, and that his claim would not be processed.

'Saved you a bunch'

A frustrated Mackenzie took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the insurer's position.

Yo! @OUTsurance! Got shot protecting the property thats insured with you. Saved you a bunch. My arm still in a sling & the car is drenched with my arterial blood. Another op tomorrow. And you won't have my car checked or cleaned! Wow. Take the 'Scrooge Award' for 2020 - all yours-- Cameron MacKenzie MP (@CameronMacKenz2) January 13, 2020

"This is not just about me, it is about other people who have encountered similar problems with insurance companies," he told Fin24.

Retraction

The company has since retracted its position and offered an apology to Mackenzie, spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar told Fin24, saying that the matter was escalated for further assessment, and the company had reached out to assist the client.

Kawulesar did not reveal further details about the case and, in a brief text message to Fin24, Mackenzie confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

In 2019, life insurer Momentum landed in hot water after it rejected a R2.4m life policy payout of a Durban man who was killed in a shooting accident. The company cited a pre-existing health condition he suffered from, although the ailment was not the cause of his death.

The decision prompted widespread criticism and Momentum later recanted and paid part of the claim.

Source: Fin24