South Africa: Vredenburg Police Arrest Suspects Within Hours After a Business Robbery

14 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A vigilant and rapid response by our members ensured the arrest of four suspects in connection to a business robbery that took place this on Tuesday, 14 Januay 2020 at about 12:30 at a pub on the corner of Velddris Road and School Street, Vredenburg. When members of Vredenburg police responded to a call alerting them about the incident, five armed suspects had already fled the scene in a white Toyota Etios in the direction of Louwville.

Members gave chase and encountered the suspects in Louwville where they lost control of the vehicle and made an accident. One of the suspects succumbed to death as a result of his injuries while the other four suspects were admitted to a medical facility for treatment.

Two handguns used in the robbery as well as cellular phones that were robbed were recovered. An undisclosed amount of cash was also recovered from the scene of the accident.

Once charged, the four suspects will appear at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.