South Africa: Police Assistance Needed in Murder of Katrien Mammatjie Malete in Jan Kempdorp

press release

Police is asking for information following the murder of Katrien Mammatjie Malete (25) who was found in her bed with bruises to her head on 25 November 2019. The Jan Kempdorp SAPS is currently looking for Mr Billy Cheche, as he could possibly assist with information regarding the murder.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeants' Lionel Tau on 060 976 9068 and Ignatious Goaogwe on 073 138 7205. All Information will be treated with the highest interest of confidence. The investigation continues.