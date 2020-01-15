South Africa: Quick Response By Police Led to the Arrest of Robbery Suspects

14 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two men, aged 25 and 35 years, were arrestedwithin minutes after robbing a driver of a local Funeral Parlour vehicle at Ramzi A/A in Mtontsasa on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at about 14:00.

It is alleged that the pair held the driver and demanded money at gunpoint. They took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone. Police were alerted and gave chase. The suspects fired shots the police who retaliated however no one was injured. A chase ensued and they were cornered and arrested. The cellphone and the money were recovered. A 9mm pistol and two empty magazines was confiscated.

The 25-year-man is a wanted suspect for a rape case in Mtontsasa and the 35-year-old man is a wanted suspect for murder in Mtontsasa. They will be profiled to established if they can be linked to other crimes. The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing. The suspects will appear in court tomorrow, 15 January 2020 facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"Well done to all the foot soldiers involved in this great job. Let's continue protecting the citizens of this country. Our presence should be felt," said the District Commissioner, Major General David Kanuka when commending his members.

