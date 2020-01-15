South Africa: Two Murder Suspects Arrested

14 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects were arrested for murder and will appeared before the Upington Regional Magistrates' Court today.

The two are believed to be part of a group of three males that brutally murdered a Lesotho foreign national in Paballelo on Thursday, 12 December 2019. The motive has not yet been established.

On Monday 13 January 2020, the two suspects handed themselves over to the police and were arrested. They are likely to remain in custody as the state will oppose bail considering that they are a flight risk. Investigation into the matter continues to ensure the arrest of the other suspect.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those committed this atrocious act are tracked down and arrested," said the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Shivuri who conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family. He urged members of the community to remain calm and to work together with the police in exposing and bringing to book those who committed this appalling act of criminality.

Members of the community who have information that could lead to the arrest of the other suspect, are requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Sgt Keyser at 082 469 5824 or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be done through MYSAPS App.

