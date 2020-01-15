South Africa: Police Require Public Assistance to Locate a Missing Woman

press release

The South African Police Service in Hlogotlou outside Groblersdal are investigating a case of a missing person after a 46-year-old woman, reportedly disappeared from her parental home.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 04 January 2020, Elsie Leshaba (46) from Lahlamlenze Eenzaam Village outside Monsterlus, left her home to her parents' house around the same village.

On Monday, 06 January 2020, the missing woman's husband contacted her parents, only to find out that she was not there and they don't know anything about her whereabouts.

The Police were informed and a search operation was conducted at various locations but she could not be located and nobody knows the type of clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

The Police investigations are still continuing. The search operation is still underway.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to find the missing woman, may contact Captain Mokgwatsane on 082 414 3244 or the nearest police station. Alternatively, members of the community can call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.