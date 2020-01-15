Sudan: Al-Burhan Appreciates Progress of Relations With UAE

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has expressed his appreciation of the distinguished level of relations between Sudan and United Arab of Emirates (UAE).

Al-Burhan affirmed in his meeting with State Minster for Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar Gargash, the keenness of Sudan to consolidate further the cooperation between two countries for interest of the peoples of the two Sudan and UAE.

Gargash asserted keenness of his country to strengthening futher its relations and cooperation with Sudan in all domains, especially the economic field, indicating that his visit to Khartoum and meetings in Khartoum officials are aimed for strengthening the bilateral relations and supporting Sudan in this period.