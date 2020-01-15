Sudan: Armed Forces Spokesman - Any Circular of Army Not Issued By SUNA Shall Not Be Recognized

Khartoum — The spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brig. Dr. Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan, affirmed that any press circular in the name of the spokesperson for the Armed Forces that is not issued through the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) shall not be recognized and dealt with.
