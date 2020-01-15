Sudan: Understanding Between Khartoum State, Chinese Guangzhou Group to Increase Train Lines

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The State of Khartoum and the Chinese Guangzhou Group have announced the expansion of cooperation in the transportation train project by completing the remaining stages of the project as well as expanding cooperation in other areas in which the group operates. This came during the meeting between the Governor of Khartoum State Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad and the Head of the Chinese Guangzhou Group and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of those concerned with the operation and management of the train. The Head of the Guangzhou Group stressed that they have a desire to become real shareholders in the development projects in Khartoum State, adding that the other part of his visit to Khartoum is to ensure that the train is working in good condition, revealing that there is a team of technicians will stay in Khartoum for a year and a half to ensure a safe operating period, provide all its requirements and train Sudanese cadres to operate the train in the future, adding that they will work to address all the observations that appeared during the operation period. The Governor of Khartoum State described the session of talks with the Chinese delegation as a success, stressing that the state will fulfill all its obligations towards the company in the next month of March.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Construction
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.