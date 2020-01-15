Botswana: Nurses Resposible for Provision of Medication

Selokolela — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape says it is the responsibility of nurses to ensure that patients are prescribed medication.

Dr Kwape remarked at a consultative Kgotla meeting with residents of Selokolela recently.

"Nurses should inquire further from other nearby health posts to ensure patients obtain prescribed medication in cases they are not available in their station," he said.

He said in cases where prescribed medication was not available at the health post, nurses should inquire in other health posts and ensure that the medication was availed for the patients rather than leaving that to patients to move around..

"Unavailability of drugs in our health post is not the patient's responsibility.

It is the nurses' duty to inquire further and assist patient so that they obtain their medication," he said.

He cautioned that, there was need for government health practitioners to ensure availability of drugs and also facilitate easy access of services in health posts.

"The impression that is created in provision of health care is very vital.

We should assist patients with utmost care and humour," he said.

He also advised patients to ensure they honour their appointment as this could reduce expenses incurred by the government as diseases could be detected early stage.

Dr Kwape therefore called on the residents to be conscious about their health and ensure regular visits to the clinics.

He said the Ministry has now set a target, which was intended to be met by 2013, which comprised of ending HIV/AIDS.

"We have set a 95-95-95 for treatment, which is focused at making sure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their HIV status; 95 per cent of people who know their status on treatment; and 95 per cent of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads," he said.

With regard to issues of youth empowerment, Dr Kwape advised the youth to take advantage of government programmes such ISPAAD, LIMID, Young Farmers Fund, and YDF as a way of empowering themselves, instead of relying on the Ipelegeng programme.

In responding to the issue of water shortage, he noted that the North-South water carrier pipeline project to Kanye was complete and the residents were already utilising the water.

He said, due to that, expectation was that residents of Selokolela were to benefit from the project.

He also advised residents to register a trust so that they could benefit from the natural resources in their village, adding that they could explore to utilise the river sand that was available in their area, and also protect it from being taken by illegal miners.

Dr Kwape further advised the village leadership to work together in unity with the residents for the sake of development.

For his part, Village Development Committee Chairperson, Ms Matshidiso Pilane requested that consideration be made to extend the clinic so that other services such as provision of Anti-Retroviral Virus drugs to patients was done.

She noted that as a result of this, some residents were not adhering to treatment as they had to access such services in Kanye, which was far and expensive.

Ms Pilane also requested for a Junior Secondary School to be built in the village as the students were currently admitted for boarding at Mmathethe and Digawana.

She said as a result of this they were experiencing high rate of teenage pregnancy.

Ms Pilane said the presence of the school could curb such vices as they would now be able to monitor the movements of their children.

She also requested for consideration to be made for the reception class at the primary school, adding that building foundation for children was necessary for their personal growth and prosperity in learning.

Source : BOPA