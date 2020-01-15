Ghana: Ethiopian/ Asky Airlines Commends Travel Agents for Continuous Support

Ethiopian Airlines aims to expand its network rapidly with new routes to Chennai, India and Houston, Texas in the United States in line with its strategic plan.

Ms Genet W. Michael, the Country Manager for Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana, said the airlines had been exploring partnerships with many different airlines to increase its reach.

"We have been signing a lot of commercial agreements and co-share agreements with various airlines around the world, hence the opening of new routes," she said.

Ms Michael was speaking at an award and dinner event to reward the company's top selling agents, media partners and their dedicated staff for their continuous support and great contribution in upholding the Ethiopian Airlines brand as the leading Airline in Africa.

The agents are Satguru Travel and Tours, Melcom Travels, Bindu Travels, Yoshiken Travels and Tours, Happy Travel Tours, Euro Tours, Shivohum Travel and Tours, GS Plaza, Platinum Tours and Poza Travels.

She commended the travel and tour agents for their immense support to the growth and development of the airline over the years.

She said as an airline they have given the top 10 selling agents packages to visit some of the tourist sites in Ethiopia.

Mr Worlanyo Afadzinu, the Country Manager for ASKY Airlines, said "this year our strategy is to partner with other airlines to connect their domestic passengers in the region."

He said as much as the environment was conducive they would seek cooperation and collaboration to deliver on their promises of improving connectivity.

Mr Afadzinu said last year ASKY was able to partner with several airlines in serving their clients around the sub-region.

He said they have synchronised their fares and services on Ethiopian Airlines and have continued to develop products and services together, especially the Houston route among others.

Mr Afadzinu said collaborations have made it possible for them to give their passengers alternatives to choose from and not to be pinned to only one brand.

He said there is the prospect to grow in 2020, with the increase of their fleet to enable them connect the whole sub-region successfully.

"With the increase of their fleets to eight, the first thing we have introduced is to reduce the stops," Mr Afadzinu said.

He said we have decided to reduce all the stops and create a convenient and shorter flight time for passengers.

"By the end of the first quarter of the year, Praia, the capital of Cape Verde will be added to our new routes," Mr Afadzinu added.