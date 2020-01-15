Ghana: Asante Kotoko Has Been Handed a Temporary Home Ban

Asante Kotoko has been handed a temporary home ban in the Premier League after their match incidence with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

"Following incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium, the GFA Executive Council has decided to temporarily ban Asante Kotoko from playing its matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pending the adjudication of the matter by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

According to an FA statement, the GFA Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, decided to trigger the provision of Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Article 14 (2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations states that: "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed."

The GFA Prosecutor shall prefer charges against any person/party found to have breached any provision of the GFA Regulations or Disciplinary Code.

Meanwhile, the FA has referred a known supporters' leader and member of Kotoko's Greater Accra Supporters media team, Seth Nii Darko to the Ethics Committee.

The move was based on complaints on alleged comments made by Mr. Seth Nii Darko before and after the match against Berekum Chelsea.

Mr. Darko allegedly made defamatory comments against the referee for the match, Mr. Charles Bulu and the President of the GFA, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku.

The GFA received an official complaint from Referee Charles Bulu on the alleged defamatory comments made by Mr. Darko in a news article published on January 9, 2020.

The GFA has also received a video recording in which Mr. Darko made allegations against the GFA President and the referee.

The complaint has been submitted and supporting materials have been submitted to the Ethics Committee for investigation and adjudication.