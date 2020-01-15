Malawi: ACB Boss Gets Emotional At Presser - 'I Don't Fear for My Job'

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general, Reyneck Matemba, on Tuesday went emotional, and flat-outly challenged he would not be making known names of suspects who allegedly attempted to bribe High Court judges presiding over the presidential election nullification petition, insisting it was against the law.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba addressing a news conference on what actions the bureau has taken following allegations of attempted bribe on ConCourt Judges hearing the presidential elections case

Matemba, a practicing lawyer and a career public servant, told a jam-packed news conference that there was "no way" he was going to go against the law because someone "wanted it his or her way on social media."

According to Matemba, it would be illegal "to mention their names before the investigations were through and a warrant of arrest was issued."

He dared media practitioners--and the public at large--to seek legal advice from any lawyer if what he was saying was untrue.

Matemba also said that he was not afraid of President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following widespread social media reports that indicated that he was the President's "puppet."

Said Matemba: "I am not intimidated. I don't fear for my job. In fact, I can't lose a job. I can only be redeployed. As a matter of fact, for the record, I was not appointed by [President Peter] Mutharika. I was appointed by [former] President Joyce Banda [to be deputy ACB boss].

"And, after my appointment I was approved by PAC [Public Appointments Committee]. The chairperson then was Louis Belekanyama [of Malawi Congress Party], and there were also other members of the opposition. So, what I am doing is not about a party, it is the law."

The ACB chief also confessed that they had not yet received their government share of their funding but said there was a donor who was willing to help them.

"Get me right here. We haven't received our January funding--like all other government ministries, departments and agencies," said Matemba.

During the presser, Matemba also disclosed that he is not obliged to meet the President on the issue, saying the law only provides that he submit reports to the head of state, the cabinet, the ministry of Justice and Parliament.

Social media platforms have been awash that the suspects are a firebrand politician and a business tycoon.