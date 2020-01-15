Ghana: Gusa Games - UG, UCC Dominate Football, Basketball

Defending champions of the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games, University of Cape Coast (UCC) has established their dominance in men's football at the ongoing games after climbing on top of the table after Match day 9 on Monday.

With 18 points ahead of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who placed second and third with 17 and 14 points respectively, the UCC team is fired up to win gold in football in addition to the other medals won from other disciplines.

University of Ghana (UG), have however, not given up on winning a medal in men's football as they look forward to better results in coming days to close the seven point gap between the leaders.

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is yet to record a point as they placed bottom with University of Health and Allied Sciences(UHAS) and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) adding up to the bottom three sides though they have two and five points respectively.

University for Development Studies (UDS) is also having a good run in this year's Games as they topped the women's football table with nine points while UG followed with eight points with UCC coming third with five points.

KNUST and University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) is yet to score a goal as they placed bottom with no point.

UG, meanwhile, took over the women's basketball event as they placed first, joint leaders with UCC on eight points while KNUST followed with seven points as UEW, UDS and UPSA chase the pack.

Host, UG, on their way to the top defeated UDS 88-28 in one of the most entertaining games at the ongoing GUSA Games.

UG's dominance also extended to the men's basketball event as they lead with 14 points together with UEW with KNUST following with 13 points.

It promises to be more exciting in the coming days in games including football, basketball, netball, beach volleyball and volleyball as teams continue to chase for glory in the competition scheduled to end on Sunday.