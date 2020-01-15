Ghana: Ernest Sowah, Adams, 2 Former Starlets Join Oly

15 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Great Olympics have signed former U-17 players Ibrahim Sulley and Emmanuel Gyamfi on a season-long deal from Rising Stars Academy.

The duo, a constant feature in the Ghana side that took part in the FIFA U-17 tournament in India three years ago impressed the handlers of the Wonder Club who have described the acquisition as key to their success this season.

Having had stints with some top European clubs such as Liverpool FC, Bayern Munich, Bragga and Slovan Bratislava among others, they are expected to help revive the fortunes of the 'Dade Boys' who are yet to pick a single point from three games.

Head Coach of the club, Prince George Koffie sees the arrival of the duo as one that would brighten their chances in the on-going Ghana Premier League.

The team has also acquired the services of former Black Stars goalkeepers Stephen Adams and Ernest Sowah to augment the goalkeeping department while the likes of former Dwarfs and Hearts of Oak striker Bright Lukman and center back Hamza Bukari, a first-generation player from Aspire Football Dreams have been added to the side.

In a chat with Times Sports on Monday after the team's training session, Coach Koffie who was impressed with their output stated that their acquisition will be beneficial to the team's success and hoped they would replicate their form at training in matches.

Also joining from Rising Stars Academy is creative winger Kingsley Gyamfi.

Also joining the 'AGOSU' rank are two physiotherapists, Julia Rejman and Rensky Klabbers who will be working with the club together with psychologist Chloe Young as well.

On tomorrow's game against Karela United, Coach Koffie described it as a must-win game, noting that they would stop at nothing to pluck all three points at stake.

According to him, having lost three games in a row, they cannot afford to go in that direction on tomorrow, however, they are not going to put pressure on the players, noting that they are young and needs good guidance to achieve the ultimate for the club.

He praised the management of the club for the support for the team and coaches and urged them not to be despair but continue to keep faith with the club.

Sulley together with Isaac and Kingsley Gyamfi at training on Monday afternoon

