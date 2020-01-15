Malawi: Zomba Residents to Protest Against Stadium Delay

Residents of Zomba city will take advantage of Thursday's demonstrations organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to express their worry over the delay by government to complete construction of a stadium in the city.

Slow progress of Zomba stadium project

The construction of the stadium has clocked three years now but it looks far from completion. The stadium, formerly known as Zomba Community Centre Ground, stopped functioning in 2016 when the Malawi Government announced that it was going to construct a stadium.

The announcement gave Zomba residents hope of watching super league action and other tournaments in a modern facility but they are now bitter with little and slow progress of the project. For the past three years, games that were supposed to be played in Zomba have been scheduled for either Balaka or Mangochi.

One of HRDC officials in the Eastern Region, Madalitso Banda, told a local radio station that the delay of Zomba Stadium construction has become a human rights issue.

"Apart from issues at national level, we have specific issues for Zomba as a city. One crucial issue is that of Zomba Stadium. Construction was supposed to be completed some time back but you only see two or three people on the site with a wheel barrow.

"We have slightly changed our usual route for the demonstrations. This time, from Chinamwali, we will reach the construction site and talk to people before going up to the District Commissioner's office," Banda explained.

A visit to the site reveals only the VIP stand completed and renovation of the old hall. Opens stands are far from being completed.

It is so doubtful if Red Lions, who have just regained super league status, will use Zomba stadium in 2020 season as earlier promised by Zomba City Council officials.