Ghana: First National Bank Appoints Kofi Pianim As Head of Global Markets

First National Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Kofi Asare Pianim as Head of Global Markets.

Mr Pianim has a wealth of experience, spanning a period of 14 years, in global banking and markets focusing on profitable growth, regulatory and control issues as well as risk in the context of global standards.

"We are excited to have Kofi Pianim join the executive management team of our bank," Richard Hudson, Chief Executive of First National Bank Ghana said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

"Kofi will oversee the Global Markets team at First National Bank and be responsible for defining and implementing its strategy, in line with the bank's ambition, by leveraging on its strong capabilities in foreign exchange, fixed income and structured products. In his new role as Head of Global Markets, he will use his 14-year banking experience within the Ghanaian banking sector to grow First National Bank's Global Market capabilities," he said.

Until his appointment to this new role, Mr.Pianim was the Head of Trading for Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited in their Global Markets department.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Coventry University, United Kingdom,and is the current President of ACI Financial Markets Association, a leading global trade association representing the interests of the professional financial market community.

He also serves on the Ghana Fixed Income Technical Committee Board playing a part in facilitating the secondary trading of all fixed income securities and other debt capital securities.

"I am thrilled to be taking up such an appointment in a global bank which delivers innovative game-changing solutions in an area of the banking industry that is very important to FirstRand Limited and its subsidiary, First National Bank Ghana," Mr Pianim said.

"I am determined to build on the gains achieved by the bank so far to ensure that my team continues to deliver on its service in the Ghanaian banking sector," he said.