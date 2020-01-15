Uganda: Makerere Has Now Secured All Graduation Gowns - Nawangwe

Makerere University has secured all the 15,000 graduation gowns for the 70th graduation ceremony according to the vice chancellor.

Addressing the students at the start of the four-day graduation ceremony today Tuesday, the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that the university was able to procure all the necessary gowns and that now all students have received their gowns.

"Due to the hard work of my extraordinary excellent management team, we have secured all the 15,000 gowns that are required for this graduation ceremony. I, therefore, begin by making this public apology to our graduands, their parents, guardians and the general public for the near mess that was created by the incompetence of our supplier. Management regrets the unfortunate incident and regrets all the inconveniences caused by our graduands and our stakeholders." said Nawangwe.

Last week, students, parents and management of the university were thrown into panic after it emerged that the university had failed to secure all the graduation gowns needed for this year's graduation ceremony.

Each student contributes a mandatory Shs 98,000 for the gown. As of Monday, reports from the students guild showed that the university had been able to procure only 6,000 gowns out of the required 15,000 due to disagreements between the university and the supplier, Team Uniform Limited.

Nawangwe promised that in future, the university will ensure that the students have the gowns days before the graduation ceremony.

"Management regrets the unfortunate circumstance and for all the inconveniences caused and we wish to assure you that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that this unfortunate situation does not occur again at Makerere," Nawangwe said.

University sources who preferred anonymity said that university relied on tailors from Wandegeya to secure the gowns. Immaculate Kiconco, one of the graduates says that she is happy that she had finally put the gown mess behind her.

"I am happy that I graduated and received a gown. At some point, it looked impossible. But I am happy I got my gown yesterday and was able to graduate today," Kiconco said.

A total of 13,509 students are scheduled to graduate.