Sudan: Agriculture Minister praises IFAD support to agriculture in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Agricuklture and Natural Resources Engineer Issa Osman Sherif has appreciated the efforts being exerted by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in supporting the agricultural sector in Sudan.

During his meeting at his office Tuesday with IFAD delegation led by its Country-Director Engineer Tarig Abdalla Ahmed, the minister said that the fund has been a real partner in making the rural development, praising the IFAD success in Al-Butana Agricultural Development Project rpresenting in the expansion of the agricultural associations.

For his part, the IFAD head delegation said that the aim of the meeting was to discuss work and the continuity of Al-Butana Project before the end of its work period, calling for the formation of a committee to restructure the project to improve its tasks, adding that IFAD aims to achieve sustainable development.