Sudan: Minister of Agriculture reviews ways to enhance agricultural investment cooperation with Egypt

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Issa Osman Sharif has discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in the fields of agricultural investment.

This came during a meeting, at his office Tuesday, with the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sudan Hossam Issa, where they discussed joint cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the agricultural field. The Minister praised the bilateral technical cooperation with Egypt, especially in the field of training, calling for the necessity of coordination between the two countries in all agricultural and research fields to enable Sudan benefit from Egypt's experience in the housing of agricultural engineers and training, stressing that the doors of the ministry are open to cooperation with Egypt in all fields.

For his part, the Egyptian Ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperation in the agricultural field, particularly in light of the positive developments witnessed by the two countries, reviewing Egypt's experience in agriculture, calling for generalization of cooperation in the field of trade and animal resoirces, revealing the provision of training courses in the agricultural sector, referring to the canceling of entry visas between the two countries.