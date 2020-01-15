Sudan: Minister of Agriculture reviews ways to enhance agricultural investment cooperation with Egypt

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Eng. Issa Osman Sharif has discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in the fields of agricultural investment.

This came during a meeting, at his office Tuesday, with the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sudan Hossam Issa, where they discussed joint cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the agricultural field. The Minister praised the bilateral technical cooperation with Egypt, especially in the field of training, calling for the necessity of coordination between the two countries in all agricultural and research fields to enable Sudan benefit from Egypt's experience in the housing of agricultural engineers and training, stressing that the doors of the ministry are open to cooperation with Egypt in all fields.

For his part, the Egyptian Ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperation in the agricultural field, particularly in light of the positive developments witnessed by the two countries, reviewing Egypt's experience in agriculture, calling for generalization of cooperation in the field of trade and animal resoirces, revealing the provision of training courses in the agricultural sector, referring to the canceling of entry visas between the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Agribusiness
Business
East Africa
North Africa
Egypt
Investment
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.